This Week in Summit County History: Ray Hill meets with auto accident

100 years (and one week!) ago in history – August 10, 1918

Last evening Ray Hill, driving the Dodge car recently purchased from A.H. McDougle, met with what might have been a very serious accident at the abutment of the bridge below Dillon. This bridge had washed out during the spring high water and it appeared to be a good place for Hill to turn his car and he started to make the turn when for some unknown reason he lost control of it and it ran over the abutment. Hill jumped to safety. The other passengers, Mrs. Ray Hill, Mrs. Lavey and Mrs. McLaughlin, were unable to get out of the car. The hind wheels hung to the abutment, thus saving a complete turnover. The ladies were then taken from the auto and no one had been injured. From appearance, it is not thought the auto was very badly damaged.

Boy Loses Eye in Explosion

Last Monday afternoon while playing in a barn at the back of the house occupied by Steve Lambert, Edward Woods the eight year old son of Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Woods, found a stick of powder and a mercury cap in the brace above the door of the shed. It was not known to have been there and must have been put in the shed by former tenants of the house. The boy was interested in the cap and wondered if it would shoot. He then procured a match and lit it and placed the light in the cap, the latter instantly exploding and tearing off the little boys two fingers and a thumb and also badly damaging his face. Dr. Graham was immediately called and rendered all aid possible until the following morning when the father and mother took the boy to Denver to be placed under the care of a specialist. It has been learned that it was necessary to remove one eye and the sight in the other is in serious doubt.

Give Boys Who Were Called to Service a Big Send-Off Tuesday Night

As a fitting farewell to our boys who were to leave Wednesday, and also a reception to the instructors in the Government First Aid work, the G.A.R. Hall was filled to capacity Tuesday evening. A demonstration was given by members of the First Aid Class Breckenridge and this work proved the training the boys had received in only a few nights. Each and every one was able to show that they were capable of caring for a person who was injured, regardless of the extent of the injury.

Pithy News Notes From All Parts of Colorado

Lightless nights on Mondays and Tuesdays have been ordered by the Colorado fuel administration in compliance with the orders from Washington.

Phone Company Puts Ban on Hun Messages

Complying with the request of the Linn county council of defense, the Bell Telephone company of this city has issued an order to all patrons of its systems prohibiting any other language than English over the telephone lines.