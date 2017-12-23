This week in Summit County history: The Dredge starts to dig on lambing ground

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

New Dredge Starts to Dig on Lambing Ground

The construction of the new dredge below town was completed the first of the week by the Yuba Construction Co., and it was turned over to the Powder River Gold Dredging Co, who will operate it. While not all of the construction crew had finished, a few remained during the week to finish up several odd jobs on the boat.

This dredge has buckets of eight cubic feet of capacity, and is equipped with all modern improvements in gold saving devices. It is built to dig to a depth of seventy-five feet, and will handle four thousand yards of gravel per day.

An Exciting Runaway

A runaway by Alber's team caused some excitement about noon Thursday. The horses were standing in front of the McKenna residence, and knowing it was time for their noon feed, decided to go to the barn without the assistance of a driver. They became frightened and made several tours around town and through the alleys and finally returned to the alley back of Alber's store. The horses were not injured in any way but the sleigh was badly damaged. An accident was narrowly averted when the team passed down the sidewalk in front of Dr. Gilberson's dental parlors when Merrill Gilberson, the doctor's son was standing on the walk, and just missed being run down by the runaway team.

Sutherland Killed in Victor Mine

Fred Sutherland, an employee of the Longfellow Mine, fell from a bucket in the shaft of that mine and was killed.

Nearly 500 Join Army in Denver

The army recruiting rush here Friday was heavier even than it was Thursday, and again more than 2,000 recruits from the Denver district and surrounding states were quartered in Denver hotels. Nearly 500 men were accepted at the local army recruiting station.

Curious Condensations

More than 600,000,000 gallons of mineral water are now used in the United States each year in the manufacture of soft drinks.

