This week in Summit County history: The St. John’s Mine and other Montezuma property are short of help

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

In the Montezuma district we find that the St. John's mine is the most active. It is operated under the management of E.C. (illegible) and the force has been lately increased. This property is being worked by an English company and great difficulties growing out of the war have to be overcome. The St. John's is an old time producer in Summit County and one of the first to operate successfully. Besides the St. John's, several other properties in this district are being operated by leasers. Most of these are taking out high grade ore and many of them are offering employment to one or more miners. The shortage of help is being felt here as in all the mining camps in the area.

Old landmark passes

The building at the corner of Lincoln and Main Street, known as the Corner Saloon, will soon be a thing of the past. This is one of the landmarks of the early days of Breckenridge, and with its passing many a good old story will be buried. The town bought this property some time ago, and has torn down all of the additions, but the front log building. The back part of the lots have now been filled in, by building a cribbing up along the river bank, and this front will soon be set back in the alley, facing Lincoln Avenue. Later on it will be converted into a city hall and clerk's office. The city scales will be set in front of the building so this will be a more desirable place than where they are now.

Thanksgiving Proclamation

"Let nation give thanks for chance to serve," says president in call. President Wilson issued his 1917 Thanksgiving Proclamation calling upon the nation, even in the midst of sorrow and great peril of a world shaken by war to thank God for blessings that are better than mere peace of mind and prosperity of enterprise.

Colorado state news

Denver is pensively bidding au revoir to the chocolate éclair, the chocolate bonbon, the fruitcake, the Danish buttercake, French pastry and pie a la mode as her latest sacrifice in food conservation.

US issues edict to bakers to force down cost of loaf and stop waste

General rules and regulations governing all licensees manufacturing bakery products under President Wilson's proclamation requiring every baker except those using less than 10 barrels of flour and meal monthly to take out a government license by Dec. 10, were announced by the food administration. Both proclamation and regulations seek to standardize bread making, eliminate waste and confusing sizes, force prices down and otherwise help consumers generally. Even hotels, clubs and other public eating places that serve bakery products of their own making must take out a license if they exceed the 10 barrel limit, and the penalty for doing business without a license is $5,000 fine, two years' imprisonment or both.

