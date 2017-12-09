This week in Summit history: News from the war, a surprise birthday and more

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

WM. B. KEOGH NOW STATIONED IN THE WAR ZONE

Word from our boys on the U.S. S.S. Huntington this week is to the effect that their boat has again arrived in an Atlantic port from a trip across the ocean. While in England this time, the boys were granted a 48 hour shore leave, and given the opportunity of taking in the sights of London. Wm. B. Keogh who was a member of this boat since entering the Navy was transferred to a torpedo boat destroyer while in the foreign waters, and is now stationed in the war zone permanently. Two other Breckenridge boys are still with the Huntington, they being Clinton Jetmore and Robert Cummings. These boys in the Navy from Breckenridge have had the pleasure of already sailing from San Francisco through the Panama Canal to the Atlantic coast, and spent much time along the Florida coast before going to New York. They have already made several trips across the Atlantic, and probably enjoyed more experience than any other volunteers from Summit County.

FROM CAMP KERNEY

From Fort Barry, California, Jack W. Brooks, who is a member of the Coast Artillery, writes that he has now been in the service for seven months. He also says that it has meant seven months of good hard drill, but he adds that it hasn't done him anything but good. He is now stationed at Point Bonita, just opposite the Cliff House in San Francisco. He describes a large searchlight at this point that is a three million candle power lamp and throws a light for seventeen miles out at sea. He spends four hours on guard each night watching for submarines and German raiders. Jack says he expects to be on his way to the front soon. He is always anxious to hear from any Breckenridge people.

A BIG SURPRISE PARTY ON HAROLD ALBER

Recommended Stories For You

About thirty to thirty-five young people called at the home of Harold Alber as a surprise party on his eighteenth birthday, Thursday evening. The young people gathered first at the Fletcher home early in the evening, while one of their number was busy entertaining Harold Alber downtown. When all seemed safe the crowd proceeded to the Alber home, and reached there before the honor guest of the evening returned. From all accounts the party was a complete surprise to Harold, but judging from the comments of the affair the following day, the glorious time that was enjoyed by all present was more than a surprise to the young folks present. The late hours of the night still saw the young people making merry, and the event will long be remembered not only in the life of Harold but also in the lives of all present.

MURDER, SUICIDE AND ROBBERIES

Pueblo – A suicide, murder and two robberies featured Thanksgiving in Pueblo. Adam Edward Helmann, aged 55 years, for twenty-three years a watchman at the Pueblo smelter, shot and killed himself, presumably of financial difficulties. Jose Martinez, aged 35, was shot and killed by an unknown assassin. A local dry goods store was robbed of $2,200 goods and one automobile was stolen.

EMPLOYEES OF THE ROYAL TIGER MINE QUIT

Thirteen men left their employment at the Royal Tiger mine this week, when after a consultation with the management, they were refused certain concessions they asked for. The high price of food has been working a hardship on the mines operating their own boarding houses, and in almost every such case there is a big loss charged against the boarding house account each month. This was the case at the Royal Tiger mine and the company felt that at least part of this loss should be charged against the men. This was to be done by making a flat rental charge on the bunk houses to single men, and buildings rented to the married employees, and also making a charge for fuel and lights. Another charge for medical attendance was made to take up the insurance. The charges made a great dig in the employees' pay envelope, and so a meeting of these later was called to discuss the questions. At this meeting it was decided that to lay their claims before the company, and see if this could not be changed, and when their request was refused, all the men but one or two quit. This left the mine idle, and a new crew is now being engaged.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit organization founded to promote and protect Breckenridge's unique heritage. The organization offers year-round guided tours and hikes. Go to breckheritage.com or call (970) 453-9767 for more information.