This Weekin in History: Three sacks of high grade a day from diantha mine

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Ray Myer is steadily working the Diantha on Bare mountain, bringing to town with him in his buggy three filled ore sacks of the high grade silver ore every day.

SENATOR FINEBER TO ADDRESS NEXT MEETING

Senator Siewers Fincher will address the next meeting of the Metal Mining association in July. His talk will deal with mining in Summit County and the recent actions of the state legislations they have a bearing on the mining industry.

AMERICANS CLAIM LARGE

Claims of American citizens against Germany because of submarine warfare and the action of the Germany government against American property in that country aggregate nearly one billion dollars.

SPORT

In a boxing match, Lassalist, an American sailor, won from Albert Badoud, welterweight champion of Europe. The men fought 10 three-minute rounds in Brest, France.

PITHY NEWS NOTES FROM ALL PARTS OF COLORADO

Hay is Colorado’s banner crop. Its value last year was $42,000,000 or approximately as much as the value of the state’s total metal output for the same year.

