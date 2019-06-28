Thomas Chaston, Nate Lumaye win Summit Trail Running Series French Gulch 5K, 8K

BRECKENRIDGE — Eighty runners took to the 5-kilometer short course, and 55 runners competed on the 8K long course during Wednesday’s second event of the 2019 Summit Trail Running Series: the French Gulch 5K/8K in Breckenridge.

The 5K, or 3.1-mile, race began at the B&B trailhead and continued onto Turk’s Trail, Reiling Dredge Trail, Minnie Mine Trail, X10U8 and French Gulch Road before finishing back at the B&B trailhead. The race consisted of 459 feet of elevation gain with a max elevation of 10,326 feet.

The short course race was won by 13-year-old Nate Lumaye in a time of 18 minutes and 5 seconds, 20 seconds ahead of the women’s short course winner on the day, 12-year-old Bethany Michalak (18:25). The overall short course podium was completed by 15-year-old Taylor Mallery (18:56).

The 8K, or 4.9-mile, race also began and ended at the B&B trailhead but took runners over Sidedoor Trail, the Prospect Trail and Gold Run Road. The long course required runners to scale 652 feet of total gain with a maximum elevation of 10,291 feet.

In the end, 19-year-old Thomas Chaston ran away from the competition with a time of 28:28, which was more than a minute faster than second-place finisher and 17-year-old Colin Szuch (29:44). The podium was rounded out by Summit County local, and the winner of the first Summit Trail Running Series event of the season two weeks ago, Mason Mitchell (31:10). Katie Rainsberger, 20, was the top long course female finisher on the day with a time of 31:35, good for fifth-place overall.

The series will return at 6 p.m. July 10 with the Baker’s Tank 7K/11K.

Short course

• Girls 10-12

1. Bethany Michalak, 18:25

2. Ella Hagen, 21:29

3. Addi Twete, 23:03

• Girls 13-17

1. Jade Allen, 19:56

2. Rose Horning, 21:55

3. Jessica Derickson, 22:11

• Women 18-29

1. Brooke Steinkopf, 22:02

2. Natalie Choy, 22:34

• Women 30-39

1. Jenny Wong, 22:19

2. Jamie Pestien, 23:56

3. Julie Brazelton, 25:52

• Women 40-49

1. Kim Benedict, 24:08

2. Margaret McCoy, 25:28

3. Jaime Mender, 27:16

• Women 50-59

1. Eva Hagen, 21:11

2. Bonnie Preete, 27:55

3. Susan LeClair, 30:37

• Women 60+

1. Marilyn Bredar, 34:01

• Boys 10-12

1. Grant Fleenor, 18:56

2. Collin Mortin, 20:38

3. Ty Bakker, 21:17

• Boys 13-17

1. Nate Lumaye, 18:05

2. Taylor Mallery, 18:56

3. David Ahnfeldt, 19:27

• Men 30-39

1. Chris Blackwell, 21:09

3. Andy Brazelton, 22:17

3. Justin Reigelsperger, 29:35

• Men 40-49

1. Stephan Nicolas, 21:25

2. Dan Lee, 27:09

3. Thad Elredge, 31:29

• Men 50-59

1. Scott Siriano, 19:26

2. Michael Dayton, 29:17

3. Joe Horky, 34:19

Long course

• Girls 13-17

1. Adelle Horning, 38:26

• Women 18-29

1. Katie Rainsberger, 31:35

2. Samantha Bertolina, 35:18

3. Kacey Doner, 41:29

• Women 30-39

1. Tracy Larson, 39:06

2. Stephanie Bentley, 43:51

3. Linsey Olesiak, 43:56

• Women 40-49

1. Jennifer Schappert, 38:24

2. Jill Sorensen, 39:49

3. Angie Hayes, 43:11

• Women 50-59

1. Monica LaCroix, 34:53

2. Kim Eytel, 42:22

3. Crystal Miller, 51:23

• Women 60+

1. Theresa Burst, 54:29

• Boys 13-17

1. Colin Szuch, 29:44

2. Max Bonenberger, 31:18

3. Samuel Burke, 33:23

• Men 18-29

1. Thomas Chaston, 28:28

2. Mason Mitchell, 31:10

3. Devon Derby, 35:46

• Men 30-39

1. Alex Johnson, 34:46

2. Mike Bentley, 38:40

3. Michael Wurzel, 40:50

• Men 40-49

1. Mark Martin-Williams 32:52

2. Teague Holmes, 34:53

3. Ryan Soderberg, 38:52

• Men 50-59

1. Michael Hagen, 34:05

2. Danny Gnojek, 34:19

3. Mark Hurlbert, 34:59

• Men 60+

1. Greg Birk, 47:57