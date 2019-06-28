Thomas Chaston, Nate Lumaye win Summit Trail Running Series French Gulch 5K, 8K
BRECKENRIDGE — Eighty runners took to the 5-kilometer short course, and 55 runners competed on the 8K long course during Wednesday’s second event of the 2019 Summit Trail Running Series: the French Gulch 5K/8K in Breckenridge.
The 5K, or 3.1-mile, race began at the B&B trailhead and continued onto Turk’s Trail, Reiling Dredge Trail, Minnie Mine Trail, X10U8 and French Gulch Road before finishing back at the B&B trailhead. The race consisted of 459 feet of elevation gain with a max elevation of 10,326 feet.
The short course race was won by 13-year-old Nate Lumaye in a time of 18 minutes and 5 seconds, 20 seconds ahead of the women’s short course winner on the day, 12-year-old Bethany Michalak (18:25). The overall short course podium was completed by 15-year-old Taylor Mallery (18:56).
The 8K, or 4.9-mile, race also began and ended at the B&B trailhead but took runners over Sidedoor Trail, the Prospect Trail and Gold Run Road. The long course required runners to scale 652 feet of total gain with a maximum elevation of 10,291 feet.
In the end, 19-year-old Thomas Chaston ran away from the competition with a time of 28:28, which was more than a minute faster than second-place finisher and 17-year-old Colin Szuch (29:44). The podium was rounded out by Summit County local, and the winner of the first Summit Trail Running Series event of the season two weeks ago, Mason Mitchell (31:10). Katie Rainsberger, 20, was the top long course female finisher on the day with a time of 31:35, good for fifth-place overall.
The series will return at 6 p.m. July 10 with the Baker’s Tank 7K/11K.
Short course
• Girls 10-12
1. Bethany Michalak, 18:25
2. Ella Hagen, 21:29
3. Addi Twete, 23:03
• Girls 13-17
1. Jade Allen, 19:56
2. Rose Horning, 21:55
3. Jessica Derickson, 22:11
• Women 18-29
1. Brooke Steinkopf, 22:02
2. Natalie Choy, 22:34
• Women 30-39
1. Jenny Wong, 22:19
2. Jamie Pestien, 23:56
3. Julie Brazelton, 25:52
• Women 40-49
1. Kim Benedict, 24:08
2. Margaret McCoy, 25:28
3. Jaime Mender, 27:16
• Women 50-59
1. Eva Hagen, 21:11
2. Bonnie Preete, 27:55
3. Susan LeClair, 30:37
• Women 60+
1. Marilyn Bredar, 34:01
• Boys 10-12
1. Grant Fleenor, 18:56
2. Collin Mortin, 20:38
3. Ty Bakker, 21:17
• Boys 13-17
1. Nate Lumaye, 18:05
2. Taylor Mallery, 18:56
3. David Ahnfeldt, 19:27
• Men 30-39
1. Chris Blackwell, 21:09
3. Andy Brazelton, 22:17
3. Justin Reigelsperger, 29:35
• Men 40-49
1. Stephan Nicolas, 21:25
2. Dan Lee, 27:09
3. Thad Elredge, 31:29
• Men 50-59
1. Scott Siriano, 19:26
2. Michael Dayton, 29:17
3. Joe Horky, 34:19
Long course
• Girls 13-17
1. Adelle Horning, 38:26
• Women 18-29
1. Katie Rainsberger, 31:35
2. Samantha Bertolina, 35:18
3. Kacey Doner, 41:29
• Women 30-39
1. Tracy Larson, 39:06
2. Stephanie Bentley, 43:51
3. Linsey Olesiak, 43:56
• Women 40-49
1. Jennifer Schappert, 38:24
2. Jill Sorensen, 39:49
3. Angie Hayes, 43:11
• Women 50-59
1. Monica LaCroix, 34:53
2. Kim Eytel, 42:22
3. Crystal Miller, 51:23
• Women 60+
1. Theresa Burst, 54:29
• Boys 13-17
1. Colin Szuch, 29:44
2. Max Bonenberger, 31:18
3. Samuel Burke, 33:23
• Men 18-29
1. Thomas Chaston, 28:28
2. Mason Mitchell, 31:10
3. Devon Derby, 35:46
• Men 30-39
1. Alex Johnson, 34:46
2. Mike Bentley, 38:40
3. Michael Wurzel, 40:50
• Men 40-49
1. Mark Martin-Williams 32:52
2. Teague Holmes, 34:53
3. Ryan Soderberg, 38:52
• Men 50-59
1. Michael Hagen, 34:05
2. Danny Gnojek, 34:19
3. Mark Hurlbert, 34:59
• Men 60+
1. Greg Birk, 47:57
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.