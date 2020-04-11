Thor broadband project now operational in mountain communities, including Summit

The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments announced Wednesday in a news release the completion of critical broadband infrastructure through Project Thor, a 400-mile fiber transport network.

Project Thor establishes carrier-class connectivity between 14 rural, mountain communities across northwest Colorado, including those in Summit County. Because the network creates multiple loops, it provides resilient broadband service to communities that previously suffered regular outages, according to the release. The project automatically reroutes traffic when a single fiber cut or other service outage occurs, preventing service interruptions.

The network is owned by Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and operated by Mammoth Networks. Internet service providers should contact town governments to learn how they can leverage the project.