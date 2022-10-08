Three candidates running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8

Colorado Treasurer Dave Young makes a point before Colorado Governor Jared Polis signs the first of two small business economic recovery bills during a news conference outside a brewpub Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in west Denver.

David Zalubowski/ AP

Incumbent Dave Young (D), Lang Sias (R), and Anthony Delgado (L) are running for Colorado treasurer on Nov. 8.

Young was elected treasurer in 2018 and served in the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 50 from 2011 to 2019. Young’s professional experience includes working as an instructor at Heath Junior High in Greeley, an information architect for a web design firm, and an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, Denver. Young’s campaign website emphasized his experience as treasurer, stating Young “identified funding that was used to make $2.4 billion in infrastructure improvements” and “set-up a new, $250 million small business loan program to help Colorado grow and recover into a strong economy.”

Sias was a member of the Colorado House of Representatives, representing District 27 from 2015 to 2019. He also ran on a joint ticket with the gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton (R) in 2018. Sias’ career experience includes serving as a U.S. Navy and Air National Guard fighter pilot and working as an attorney. Sias said, “I’m running for Colorado State Treasurer because Colorado families and taxpayers deserve a champion for transparency and accountability.” Sias also highlighted his experience in the state House, saying he “focused on solving problems in the areas of education, health care, and small business, and on government transparency and accountability.”

In 2018, Young defeated Brian Watson (R) 52.2%-44.9%. Walker Stapleton (R) was the Colorado treasurer before Young. Stapleton served from 2011 to 2019.

The treasurer oversees the Department of the Treasury, which acts as the state government’s bank. The treasury receives all revenues (taxes, fees, etc.), manages the state’s investment funds, and disburses money based on warrants (checks) drawn against the treasury. Treasurers are elected to four-year terms in federal midterm election years.

