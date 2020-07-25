Three-car crash causes brief closure of Interstate 70 near Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — A three-car crash on Interstate 70 briefly closed the eastbound side of the highway near exit 205 in Silverthorne Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation road conditions website.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for around 15 minutes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25. As of 5:46 p.m. the road was clear, according to activity heard on the scanner in the Summit Daily newsroom.

A Jeep, GMC and Freightliner semitruck were all involved in the crash, but no one was injured, Colorado State Patrol spokesman Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s department and Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene.