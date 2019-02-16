Three CHP officers hit by vehicles across state in 24 hours

The Colorado Highway Patrol is urging motorists to exercise more caution and be vigilant on the roads this winter as three of its officers were hit by vehicles over the past 24 hours. “In less than 24 hours, we have had 3 State Troopers hit while doing their job,” CHP Col. Matthew Packard said in a tweet Saturday morning. “Thankfully all will be okay. Please, drive responsibly and #MoveOver Lives depend on this folks!”

One trooper was hit by a vehicle in Denver at the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and U.S. 285 on Friday afternoon. That trooper was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. A trooper vehicle investigating an accident in Durango was hit by a truck that spun off the highway there Saturday morning. There were no injuries in that incident. Finally, a third trooper was struck in his vehicle on I-70 in Garfield County Saturday morning when a sedan lost control while trying to change lanes and yield to the CHP vehicle behind him. The vehicle saw major damage and the trooper suffered minor injuries.