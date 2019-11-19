Three-day storm expected to drop 9+ inches on Summit County ski areas

Snow flurries come over the mountains on Oct. 18 at Frisco Marina.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Snow is back in the forecast after two weeks of mostly dry and unseasonably warm weather in Summit County.

National Weather Service meteorologist Natalie Sullivan said the forecast shows snow Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Sullivan expects it will start snowing in Summit County early Wednesday with the heaviest snowfall forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

“For Summit County, it looks like the current forecast has totals anywhere from just under 2 inches in the lower elevations to up to about 9 inches or a little bit more for the higher, more mountainous areas,” Sullivan said.

While there will be snow, high temperatures are expected to remain above freezing in Frisco with the lowest high temperature being 38 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures are expected to bottom out Friday night at 13 degrees.

“Wednesday isn’t too bad, then it gets colder on Thursday and Friday,” Sullivan said. “So Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler than (Tuesday), and then Thursday will be about 5 degrees cooler.”

Despite a fairly dry November, National Weather Service hydrologist Treste Huse reported that the Blue River Basin, where Summit County is located, is at 107% of normal snow-water equivalent for November.

“Due to the dryer conditions of late, we’re kind of going back near normal,” Huse said. “Last year, we actually stayed above normal and then we really shot above normal through March. Right now, we’re about near normal, but it’s very early in the snowpack season.”

Huse reported that the snow-water equivalent is about average compared with the past five years. Statewide, Colorado is at 77% of normal.

After this week’s three-day storm, Open Snow meteorologist Joel Gratz predicts a dry weekend and wrote in his blog that “multiple storms should hit Colorado during the week of Thanksgiving and into early December.”