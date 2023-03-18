Three men caught in Friday avalanche in Gunnison County￼

Three men were caught in an avalanche Friday evening in Gunnison County.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. southwest of Marble near Chair Mountain. The three men were believed to be snowmobiling when they were caught in the avalanche.

One man extricated himself, and rescuers extricated a second man, but a third man is still missing, according to a Facebook post from the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office .

Rescue efforts for the third man resumed Saturday morning.

This story is from DenverPost.com .