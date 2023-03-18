Three men caught in Friday avalanche in Gunnison County￼
One man still missing, Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office says
The Denver Post
Three men were caught in an avalanche Friday evening in Gunnison County.
The call came in just before 6 p.m. southwest of Marble near Chair Mountain. The three men were believed to be snowmobiling when they were caught in the avalanche.
One man extricated himself, and rescuers extricated a second man, but a third man is still missing, according to a Facebook post from the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office.
Rescue efforts for the third man resumed Saturday morning.
This story is from DenverPost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.