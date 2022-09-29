Three revealing moments from Jared Polis, Heidi Ganahl’s first debate of the Colorado governor’s race

CU Regent Heidi Ganahl and Republican candidate for Colorado governor on Sept. 14, 2021 in Monument.

Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl faced off in Pueblo for the first time Wednesday, and the Republican challenger came out swinging while the Democratic incumbent pushed his record.

The debate comes as a recent poll, commissioned by FOX31 , found Polis with a 17 percentage point lead over Ganahl. The challenger has also suffered from lackluster fundraising , especially when her opponent is a self-funding centimillionaire.

But it’s also against a backdrop of Democratic control over the state government, with Republicans hoping voters will bounce Colorado back to its purple reputation from a decade ago.

Some top moments: Ganahl promised to “undo” Polis’ track record, Ganahl attacks Polis’ drug policy and the two argued about state income tax and driving gree.

