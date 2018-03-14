‘Something has to be done’: Summit County students, parents protest school gun violence today

Three separate rallies took place simultaneously in Summit County Wednesday morning in solidarity with the thousands participating in National School Walkout Day protests across the country. The protests demanded an end to school gun violence exactly one month after the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

A rally organized by Breckenridge resident and middle school parent Naomi McMahon drew around 80 protesters at the corner of Main Street and Highway 9 in Frisco. Many wore orange while waving signs showing support of the #Enough movement against gun control inaction initiated by Majory Stoneman Douglas students.

A group of students at Summit Middle School held a short walkout of their own around school grounds, while hundreds of Summit High School students held a moment of silence and sit-in rally at the high school's common area. Both protests lasted 17 minutes in honor of the 14 students and three staff members killed in Parkland.

Video submitted by Maria Molina

Media coverage was restricted at the school rallies for safety and security concerns, as educators and students are still reeling from two recent security scares at both schools.

McMahon, a parent of students at Summit Middle and Upper Blue Elementary, said she felt compelled to become an activist after Parkland, the latest in a long line of deadly American school shootings.

"Something has to be done, and I don't have the answers to what that is," McMahon said as cars passing the intersection honked in support of the effort. "But with all the protests going on around the country, I should also be out here supporting my kids, trying to make schools safer."

This story will be updated.