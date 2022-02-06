Three Summit County wrestlers place at Western Slope league meet

Summit High School wrestler Ethan Sicat takes down a Steamboat High School wrestler during a home tri match at Summit High School on Dec. 7.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School boys wrestling team had three individuals place at the Western Slope League meet on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Glenwood Springs.

Senior Ethan Sicat had the highest finish among the Tigers, placing second in the 120-pound weight class.

Sicat, in his first matchup of the tournament, beat Ethan Ringer of Glenwood Springs by a fall. He beat Jordan Irwin in his second match by major decision 11-3.

In the championship match, Sicat lost to junior Tyrus Despain of Palisade who won by a fall.

Senior Aidan Collins, competing in the 138-pound weight class, lost three out of four matches but was able to pull out a victory in the second round of matches over Finn Rodgers of Steamboat Springs. Collins beat Rogers by a fall, which was enough for him to place fourth overall in the weight class.

Senior Sylas Marsteller finished in third place in the 145-pound weight class. Marsteller worked his way back from the consolation bracket to win the third-place match over Trevin Brannon of Palisade by a fall.

Summit scored a total of 37 points in the team league title race with Sicat scoring a total of 13 and Marsteller scoring 12. The team placed seventh out of seven teams as Palisade won the league title with 172.5 points.

The Summit wrestling team will now spend the next week getting ready for the regional meet, which will take place in Gunnison from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Friday, Feb. 11.