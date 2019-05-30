Three Summit Rugby alums named to USA Rugby Women’s U-20 roster

Harvard University rising-sophomore and Summit Rugby alum Cassidy Bargell, seen here breaking a tackle during a home match in September 2016, was one of three Summit High School girls rugby alums invited to USA Rugby's Women's U-20 preparation camp next week in advance of July's Tri Nations Cup in England.

Summit Daily File Photo

Summit High School girls rugby alumnae Marin Pennell, Natalie Gray and Cassidy Bargell have been selected to the USA Rugby Women’s U-20 team for an upcoming preparation camp in advance of July’s U-20 Women’s Tri Nations Cup in England.

In total, Team USA head coach Ricardo Ramirez has selected 36 of the country’s best U-20 women’s rugby players for the prep camp, which will take place June 2-6 at Neumann University in Aston, Pennsylvania. The camp, which will conclude with the team playing two matches against the National Small College Rugby Organization All Stars on June 5 and June 6, will factor into final selections for the Tri Nations Cup. At the Tri Nations Cup, the U.S. team will face England U-20s on July 20 and Canada U-20s on July 24. A winner will be named on July 28 following the final match between England and Canada.

The Harvard University rising sophomore Bargell’s position for the preparation camp is listed as scrumhalf, the Lindenwood veteran Gray is listed as a lock and the rising junior Pennell of Dartmouth College is slated as a flanker.

“The group assembled for this event is very diverse on the field,” Ramirez said in a USA Rugby statement. “Almost every player plays multiple positions and we are going to allow the players to showcase their abilities. I am excited to see the role(s) every athlete brings to the table.”

To support the U-20 team, go to: Bit.ly/SummitUSARugby