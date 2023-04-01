Three Summit ski area employees nominated for awards celebrating snow professionals

Gabriel Hodge of Copper Mountain Resort has been nominated for snowmaker of the year at Colorado

Colorado Ski Country USA/Courtesy photo

Much like great directors, screenwriters and producers are honored for their work behind the camera at movie and television award shows, the Colorado Ski Country USA Snowmaking and Slope Maintenance Conference and Trade Show works to honor the work being done behind the scenes at ski resorts.

From Tuesday, April 4, to Thursday, April 6, the ceremony will honor Colorado’s snow professionals.

Woodward Copper’s Jake Halvorsen was recently nominated for terrain park specialist of the year at Colorado Ski Country USA’s Snowmaking and Slope Maintenance Conference and Trade Show.

Colorado Ski Country USA/Courtesy photo

Next week’s 41st annual event will include the announcement of the finalists for snowmaker, terrain park specialist and groomer of the year awards. This year’s nominees include three snow professionals from Copper Mountain Resort and a snow professional from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, all of whom were nominated by their respective resorts.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Trevor Mathes has been nominated for groomer of the year at this year’s Colorado Ski Country USA Snowmaking and Slope Maintenance Conference and Trade Show.

Colorado Ski Country USA/Courtesy photo

The nominees from Summit County ski areas include:

Jake Halvorsen from Woodward Copper; nominated for terrain park specialist of the year

Gabriel Hodge from Copper; nominated for snowmaker of the year

James “Jimbob” Arnold from Copper; nominated for groomer of the year

Trevor Mathes from A-Basin, nominated for groomer of the year

Experts and veterans of the snow industry will interview the nominees and choose the finalists which will be announced Wednesday, April 5. Award winners will be announced at the Colorado Ski Country USA’s annual meeting in June.