Thrive Yoga Studio hosts holiday market
Frisco’s Thrive Yoga Studio, 101 Third Ave., is having a holiday art market this week. People can shop for gifts and other goods from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
There will be 11 local artists — including Alicia Clark-Fulcher, Jessica Johnson and Kerri Anne Stassen — sharing pottery, jewelry, artwork and other handmade goods.
Items range in price from $1 to $150. Admission is free. Visit ThriveYogaSummit.com for more information.
