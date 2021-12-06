Thrive Yoga Studio hosts holiday market

Thrive Yoga Studio is hosting a holiday art market Friday, Dec. 10. There are 11 artists participating.

Frisco’s Thrive Yoga Studio, 101 Third Ave., is having a holiday art market this week. People can shop for gifts and other goods from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

There will be 11 local artists — including Alicia Clark-Fulcher, Jessica Johnson and Kerri Anne Stassen — sharing pottery, jewelry, artwork and other handmade goods.

Items range in price from $1 to $150. Admission is free. Visit ThriveYogaSummit.com for more information.