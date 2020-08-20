Thunderstorms bring another red flag warning to Summit
The National Weather Service issued another red flag warning for Summit County and other areas around the state Thursday, Aug. 20.
For the second day in a row, officials are concerned about gusty winds and heightened wildfire danger in the area. While some areas may see increases in thunderstorms Thursday, only a few are expected to produce any significant rain. And given low fuel moisture levels, any lightning could easily start a new fire, according to the Weather Service.
The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 9 p.m., when an expected increase in relative humidity will help to mitigate some of the fire danger.
Summit County is still under Stage 2 fire restrictions.
