Thursday coronavirus webinar to focus on mental health tips and resources

Pictured from left are Phebe Bell, behavioral health director for the Nevada County Department of Health in Grass Valley, California; Deanna Rhodes, executive director of Connect Summit County in Park City, Utah; and Dr. Clint Purvance, president and CEO of Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Courtesy photos

The Summit Daily News is hosting the next webinar in a weekly series addressing the questions and impacts of the new coronavirus at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

This week’s webinar will focus on issues of mental health during the coronavirus outbreak. Topics include coping strategies during isolation, ways to access resources and how to recognize when individuals might be struggling with their mental health.

Held in partnership with other Swift Communications newspapers, the session will feature three mental health experts:

Phebe Bell, behavioral health director for the Nevada County Department of Health in Grass Valley, California

Dr. Clint Purvance, president and CEO of Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe, California

Deanna Rhodes, executive director of Connect Summit County in Park City, Utah

The webinar will be streamed live at SummitDaily.com/coronavirus and on the Summit Daily News Facebook page.