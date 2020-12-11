Ticketed performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ will be broadcast Dec. 12

The Summit School of Dance is selling tickets for a performance of “The Nutcracker” that will be broadcast online at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $30 per household and allow patrons to stream the performance on demand for 72 hours after the show debuts.

Normally, the performance would be held live at Warren Station Center for the Arts in Keystone, but amid the ongoing pandemic, the dance studio decided to host a virtual performance instead.

Kelly Threlkeld, the studio’s director and owner, said it was important to give her students “a chance to perform and do something” as well as continue a local performing tradition that stretches over two decades.

The performance will consist mostly of the school’s dance students, who range in age from 5-18. Two of the dance teachers (Threlkeld and instructor Kristy Henry), their husbands and the parents of one of the dancers will be in the show.

Tickets are on sale now and will be available up to the time of the event. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can do so by clicking on the event on the school’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/summitdancersco.