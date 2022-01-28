Tickets for Circles Around the Sun Frisco concert go on sale Friday

Circles Around the Sun will perform Saturday, April 2, in Frisco. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

10 Mile Music Hall is continuing to flesh out its spring calendar. The venue recently announced that Circles Around the Sun will perform in April, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

Circles Around the Sun is a Los Angeles-based instrumental supergroup. The band just released its third, full-length studio album. The self-titled, seven-track album features founding guitarist Neal Casal, who died in 2019, on tracks.

Circles Around the Sun will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco, with New York songwriter Mikaela Davis supporting. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $28. Visit 10MileMusicHall.com to purchase.