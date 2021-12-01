Tickets for Dark Star Orchestra, Sam Bush go on sale Friday

Dark Star Orchestra will perform in Frisco on Friday, Feb. 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3.

Dark Star Orchestra/Courtesy photo

While two months away, concertgoers can now start planning for February fun. Tickets for upcoming concerts by jam band Dark Star Orchestra and mandolinist Sam Bush both go on sale Friday, Dec. 3.

Dark Star Orchestra is a Grateful Dead cover band that has been performing for over 20 years. The band will bring its tribute talents for an acoustic set to Frisco at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and range from $49.50 to $55. Visit 10MileMusic.com to purchase.

Meanwhile, award-winning Bush will fill Breckenridge with the sounds of progressive bluegrass. Bush performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday and cost $35 in advance or $40 the day of the show. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.