Tickets for Drive-by Truckers go on sale Friday
Following the announcement of Mary Chapin Carpenter’s July performance, Breckenridge Creative Arts continues to round out its summer schedule. Drive-by Truckers will perform in Breckenridge July 14, and tickets to see the Southern rock band go on sale Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m.
The band, which was supposed to play in Breckenridge in 2020, is back on the road after the pandemic lockdown in time to celebrate its 25th birthday. The group released its 12th and 13th studio albums, “The Unraveling” and “The New OK,” respectively, in 2020.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $40. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.
