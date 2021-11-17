Tickets for Irish folk band The High Kings go on sale Friday

Irish folk band The High Kings will perform in Breckenridge in March. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19.

The High Kings/Courtesy photo

While St. Patrick’s Day is months away, fans of Irish music can start preparing this week. Tickets to see The High Kings at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge, on March 3 go on sale at noon Friday, Nov. 19.

Formed in 2007, The High Kings are an Irish folk band made up of Finbarr Clancy, Brian Dunphy and Darren Holden. In 2012, the band played for former President Barack Obama at the White House St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The trio plays 13 instruments to create a unique sound that sets the bar high for other Irish folks bands across the world.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $40. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.