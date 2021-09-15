Tickets for Jake Shimabukuro go on sale Friday

Jake Shimabukuro will bring his Hawaiian sound to the Riverwalk Center in December. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Sept. 17.

Jake Shimabukuro/Courtesy photo

Jake Shimabukuro, known as the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele, will bring his Hawaiian sound to the Riverwalk Center in December. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Sept. 17.

Shimabukuro’s latest album, “Jake & Friends,” is scheduled to release Nov. 12. On it, the acclaimed Hawaii-born ukulele player collaborates with stars such as Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Loggins.

It is currently the only winter Breckenridge Music performance announced. This week, the organization had to cancel November’s Billy Prine concert due to unforeseen circumstances. All tickets will be automatically refunded.

Shimabukuro will perform Dec. 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7. Tickets range from $30 to $50. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.