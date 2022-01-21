Tickets for Jerry’s Middle Finger go on sale Friday

Jerry’s Middle Finger is set to perform in Frisco on Friday, March 18. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Fans of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead should start preparing for March. That month, Frisco’s 10 Mile Music Hall will host tribute band Jerry’s Middle Finger. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Los Angeles-based Jerry’s Middle Finger formed in 2015 to celebrate the music of the Jerry Garcia Band. The group is made up of singer and guitarist Garrett Deloian, drummer Rodney Newman, bassist Burt Lewis, pianist Jon Gold and Halina Janusz and Lisa Malsberger on vocals.

Jerry’s Middle Finger will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $25. Visit 10MileMusicHall.com to purchase.