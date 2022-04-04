Tickets for September’s Breckenridge Wine Classic on sale Tuesday

The Breckenridge Wine Classic is returning to Summit County in September. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 5.

Team Player Productions/Courtesy photo

The Breckenridge Wine Classic is returning to Summit County in September, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 5. The three-day festival runs from Sept. 15-17 and features tastings, seminars, dinners and more.

Along with hundreds of domestic and international wines, guests can sample craft beer and spirits. The event is hosted by Team Player Productions, which also produces events like the Vail Wine Classic, Vail Craft Beer Classic and Denver Burger Battle.

Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased at BreckenridgeWineClassic.com. More details regarding the seminars and events will be released closer to the festival. Volunteer applications will open in June.