Tickets for Spafford go on sale Friday

Spafford/Courtesy photo

10 Mile Music Hall has announced another concert for jam band fans. Spafford will be visiting the Frisco venue to perform Sunday, March 13, and tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

The Southwestern quartet is made up of Brian Moss on guitar, Jordan Fairless on bass, Andrew Johnson on keys and Nick Tkachyk on drums. Each band member provides vocals, as well. The band has toured with Umphrey’s McGee and collaborated with Karl Denson, of the Rolling Stones.

Spafford will perform at 8:30 p.m. March 13 at 10 Mile Music Hall, 710 Main St., Frisco. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $28 to $31. Visit 10MileMusicHall.com to purchase.