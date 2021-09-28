Tickets for The Motet December concert go on sale Friday

The Motet will play its funk music at the Riverwalk Center in December. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Oct. 1.

The Motet/Courtesy photo

The Motet , a Denver-based funk band, will return to the High Country once again this year with a concert at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave., in December in Breckenridge. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Oct. 1.

The band has headlined Red Rocks Amphitheater six times and has nine full-length albums since forming 1998. The group is composed of Dave Watts on drums, Joey Porter on keys, Garrett Sayers on bass, Drew Sayers on keys and saxophone and Ryan Jalbert on guitar.

The Motet is scheduled to perform Dec. 18, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8. Tickets range from $30 to $35. Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.