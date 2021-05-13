Tickets for The String Cheese Incident on sale Friday

Bill Nershi performs with The String Cheese Incident at Dillon Amphitheater on July 16, 2019. The band returns to the venue this July, with tickets on sale Friday, May 14.

Photo by Jenise Jensen

Colorado jam band The String Cheese Incident had to cancel its 2020 concerts at the Dillon Amphitheater, but tickets for this July’s show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14. Formed in 1993, the band has released 10 albums and multiple DVDs and live recordings.

The band will play for two nights July 13-14. The venue is starting with 2,000 tickets and anticipates an increased capacity due to changing public health orders.

General admission is $74.99, doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6. Visit DillonAmphitheater.com to purchase.