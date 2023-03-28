Tickets on sale for annual Longevity Project event with New York Times bestselling author Gary Taubes

Gary Taubes

Courtesy Kirsten Lara Getchell

Tickets are on sale for the annual Longevity Project event with New York Times bestselling author Gary Taubes from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Silverthorne Pavilion.

Taubes, who is an investigative science and health journalist, is the author of several books on health, including “The Case Against Sugar,” “Why We Get Fat: And What to Do About It” and “Good Calories, Bad Calories.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. The evening will start with a reception including healthy appetizers and recipes. Taubes will sign books beginning at 5:30 p.m. The presentation kicks off at 6 p.m. with a panel discussion of local nutrition experts followed by the keynote address by Taubes starting at 6:45 p.m.

The Longevity Project is an annual public health reporting series by the Summit Daily News to educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in the High Country. This year’s investigation surrounded nutrition — with stories about navigating nourishment and Summit County’s mountain lifestyle, fueling an athlete’s body, debunking nutritional fads and diets, and exploring the accessibility of nutritious foods to low-income earners.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to SummitDaily.com/longevity.