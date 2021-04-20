Tickets on sale for Breckenridge Wine Classic
The Breckenridge Wine Classic is returning this summer, and tickets are now on sale. From Sept. 16-19, guests can experience more than 100 food artisans, wineries, breweries and distilleries with seminars, tastings and luncheons.
Two, two-hour tasting sessions will be held outside of Beaver Run Resort at 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18. Attendees can purchase an extra 30 minutes to extend their experience with winemakers and sommeliers.
Tickets for the tastings start at $99 and can be purchased at BreckenridgeWineClassic.com. A percentage of sales will benefit the National Repertory Orchestra. A full schedule of events, including pairings and seminars, will be released in May.
