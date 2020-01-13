Tickets on sale for John Fielder landscape photography presentation

John Fielder

Special to the Daily |

SILVERTHORNE — A special presentation of “Summit County’s World of White,” with music and commentary by Colorado landscape photographer John Fielder, is from 5:30–8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

Fielder will share his work and ideas on preserving the natural world. The evening also will include a short film festival featuring water and wildlife.

The event is put on by Friends of the Lower Blue River in collaboration with Sustainable Hiker. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and include hors d’oeuvres provided by Food Hedz Catering, a cash bar and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-natures-wonder-with-friends-of-the-lower-blue-river-tickets-87919097387.