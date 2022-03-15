Tickets on sale for Soup for the Soul event

Denver band HomeSlice will provide entertainment for this year’s Soup for the Soul fundraiser. The event supports the Summit Community Care Clinic.

HomeSlice/Courtesy photo

Summit Community Care Clinic’s Soup for the Soul, Bread for the Clinic fundraiser is happening for the first time in person since 2019.

In 2021, the clinic provided nearly 30,000 visits to more than 8,000 individuals, more than 40% of which had no form of health insurance. This year, clinic officials hope the event will raise $150,000 through ticket sales as well as wine and gift card purchases.

The event will also feature music from Denver band HomeSlice, a buffet of appetizers, soup and more. It will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Keystone Conference Center, 633 Tennis Club Road.

Tickets cost $75 for preferred seating, $55 for nonpreferred seating and $15 for a virtual broadcast. To purchase, visit SoupForTheSoulSummit.org.