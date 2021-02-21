Tickets on sale for virtual 2021 Fly Fishing Film Tour

A fly fisherman holds out a rainbow trout caught in Silverthorne.

Photo from Summit Daily Archives

Tickets went on sale this week for the 2021 Fly Fishing Film Tour, which will be hosted virtually.

This year’s tour features films on everything from fishing for Arapaima in the Amazon basin to some of “the best trout footage ever captured” according to a press release from the tour.

The tour also features a film that tells the story of Martin Luther King Jr.’s special relationship with longtime bonefish guide Ansil Saunders.

The tour will begin streaming on March 10, and tickets are on sale now.

Discounted tickets are available locally at the Cutthroat Anglers shop at 400 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. Every person who buys a ticket through the shop will get some free giveaways and be entered into an extra raffle for $15,000 worth of gear from Yeti, Costa Sunglasses and Simms Fishing Products.

For more information and to purchase your ticket, visit: FlyFilmTour.com .