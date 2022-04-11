Tickets to see an acoustic and solo performance by G. Love go on sale Friday

Garrett Dutton, known as G. Love, will perform in Breckenridge Sunday, July 31. Tickets to see his solo and acoustic show go on sale Friday, April 15.

Joe Navas/Courtesy photo

Garrett Dutton, known as G. Love , is coming to Breckenridge this summer. He often performs as the group G. Love & Special Sauce, but the backing band is staying behind for this solo, acoustic show. Tickets to see him in July go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, April 15.

Dutton’s sound blends delta blues, hip-hop, funk, jazz and rock. He is celebrating his 30th year as a touring and recording artist. He has released over 20 records and has worked with Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Slightly Stoopid, Donavon Frankenreiter and more.

Tickets range from $25 to $35 for the Sunday, July 31, concert. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Visit BreckMusic.org to purchase.