Tickets to see comedian Demetri Martin go on sale Friday

Award-winning comedian, writer and director Demetri Martin will visit Breckenridge in March to perform standup. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

Martin is known for his deadpan style, comical drawings and guitar playing. He created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called “Important Things with Demetri Martin,” and his latest special, “Demetri Martin: The Overthinker,” released in 2020 on Netflix.

His books, “This Is a Book” and “Point Your Face at This,” are New York Times bestsellers. His latest book, “If It’s Not Funny It’s Art,” features a collection of his original drawings.

Martin will perform Sunday, March 27, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Tickets range from $40 to $50, and doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.