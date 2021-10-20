Tickets to see comedian Demetri Martin go on sale Friday
Award-winning comedian, writer and director Demetri Martin will visit Breckenridge in March to perform standup. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
Martin is known for his deadpan style, comical drawings and guitar playing. He created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called “Important Things with Demetri Martin,” and his latest special, “Demetri Martin: The Overthinker,” released in 2020 on Netflix.
His books, “This Is a Book” and “Point Your Face at This,” are New York Times bestsellers. His latest book, “If It’s Not Funny It’s Art,” features a collection of his original drawings.
Martin will perform Sunday, March 27, at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Tickets range from $40 to $50, and doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.