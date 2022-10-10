Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest to visit Bluebird Market Hall for event

Bluebird Market will host bestselling author Tieghan Gerard for a Q&A event. A limited number of signed copies of “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” will also be available.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

Silverthorne resident Tieghan Gerard, known for her popular Half Baked Harvest cooking website and recipe books, will visit Bluebird Market Hall Thursday, Oct. 13.

People can learn more about Gerard and her latest book, “Half Baked Harvest Every Day,” during the public interview and audience Q&A session at the event. According to a news release, a limited number of signed books will be available for purchase.

The free event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Bluebird Market vendors will be open to serve attendees.

The event lasts from 6-7 p.m. at Bluebird Market, 325 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne.

Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.