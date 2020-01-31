Tigers Alpine ski teams finish on podium at Winter Park slalom

Summit High School Alpine skier Kevin Reddell skis Jan. 10 at Winter Park Resort. On Thursday, the Tigers sophomore finished in the top 20 with a time of 1:50.46 at Winter Park.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhi.com

FRISCO — The Summit High School Alpine ski team had its most successful meet this season Thursday when the boys finished runner-up and the girls took third while competing in slalom at Winter Park Resort.

Racing to second behind Middle Park, which had a bit of a home-hill advantage, the Tigers boys earned 163 points paced by the breakout performance by freshman Michael Cheek. Cheek blazed to fourth-place overall powered by a second run that was the fastest of any skier Thursday. His second run time of 48:17 paired with his first run time of 44:08 for a total time of 1:33.05, which earned the Tigers 57 points.

The Tigers also received points toward the team total Thursday from senior Sully Wheeler (seventh, 1:37.03) and Gavin Masters (ninth, 1:39.91). Summit sophomore Kevin Reddell also finished in the top 20 Thursday with a time of 1:50.46.

As for the Tigers girls, the team’s 157-point third-place finish was led by sophomore Paige Petersen. Petersen raced to fourth place on the strength of a fast first run through the slalom course that was the third-fastest of any skier (47.87). Petersen’s second-run time of 43.75 combined with the first for a total time of 1:31.62.

Petersen’s fellow sophomore Victoria Uglyar earned the team 51 points with the Tigers’ second-fastest girls time on the day, a combined total of 1:42.80, which placed her 10th. Summit junior Olivia Westall’s 13th-place time of 1:44.41 earned the team 49 points. Fellow junior Bryton Ferrari raced to 20th on Thursday with a time of 1:50.68.

Summit next will ski at Thursday’s giant slalom at Ski Cooper.