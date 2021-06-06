Tigers baseball loses 2 tight ones at Glenwood

Zach Misch fields a ground ball in the season opener for the Summit High School varsity baseball team vs. Holy Family on May 8 at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area.

Photo by Ashley Low / Ashley Low Photography

Buy Photo

The Summit High School varsity baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader in their return to the diamond Saturday, June 5 in Glenwood Springs.

The Tigers kept it close in both games but lost the opener 4-3 and the nightcap 10-8. In the opener, the Tigers received a solid complete-game six innings from senior Zach Misch. Misch struck out seven and didn’t walk a single batter in an 8-hit, 94-pitch performance. Though Misch only gave up two earned runs, the four runs the Demons were able to manufacture were too much for the Tiger bats to overcome.

“We just couldn’t get our bats going,” Tigers head coach Patrick Stehler said. “Zach’s breaking stuff and his off-speed were on point today — his curveball and a changeup. He’s a bulldog out there and carries that competitive mentality. He was able to get back in the zone and had everything working today.”

It was Summit’s steals on the base paths, seven in total, that helped them score three runs in the opener while only reaching base with hits three times.

Summit retook the lead in the top of the sixth inning on a RBI single from Zach Willms that drove in KJ Slaugh. The Demons then scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh inning to seal the opener.

“Zach’s changed his approach maybe midway through the season and he’s been one of our more clutch bats toward the second half of the season,” Stehler said. “He’s more of just a contact guy, just moving them over, doing his job.”

The nightcap improved Glenwood Springs’ record to 4-7 and 4-4 in 4A Western Slope League play, and dropped Summit to 5-8, 4-6 and out of state playoff contention. The Tigers were led in the second game by three RBIs from junior Charlie Pidego. Willms and senior Foster Krueger added two hits each in a game where Summit’s bats woke up and totaled 10 hits.

The Tigers took an early 2-0 lead before the Demons put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning off Slaugh. Junior Jax Boyd and Perlow came on in relief for Slaugh. Perlow settled in for three innings with five strikeouts, three walks and one earned run.

The Tigers return home to the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area diamond Tuesday, June 8 to take on Steamboat Springs (0-11) in a doubleheader for the first time this season. The senior night contests with the first game scheduled to start at 3 p.m., will honor seniors Misch and Krueger.