Tigers drop second league game of the season against Battle Mountain

Katherine Costello runs the ball down the field during the Summit Tigers girls lacrosse home opener against the Eagle Valley Devils on Tuesday, March 15. The Tigers lost that game, 14-7, and fell again to Battle Mountain Thursday, March 17, 20-5.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

Much like the Summit High School girls lacrosse home opener against Eagle Valley, the Tigers had trouble taking control of the game as the team lost, 20-5, to the Battle Mountain Huskies in its second league match up of the season.

The Tigers traveled to Edwards on Thursday, March 17 to take on a Huskies girls lacrosse team, which historically has been competitive when it comes to competing against other league opponents.

The Huskies showed their competitive nature from the very beginning of the game against the Tigers as they quickly scored several goals on the Tigers in the first half.

A strong, talented offensive core led the Huskies, including Carter Youngblood, Marley Lindner, Molly Kessenich, and Alexandra Dienst.

As a sophomore, Youngblood led the team in goals. She scored on every shot she put on net for a total of five goals by the end of the game.

Senior Lindner scored six points for the Huskies. She had four goals off of five shots on goal as well as two assists.

Kessenich and Dienst had two goals each while Kessenich also contributed five assists to the team.

Summit once again split goaltending duties between juniors Zoe Gallup and Ella Suchomski. The two Tigers faced an onslaught of shots on goal from the Huskies throughout the game and stopped a total of 11 shots in the Tigers 20-5 loss.

The Tigers offense did have a few bright spots throughout the game as juniors Katherine Costello and Olivia Kerr led the team in goals with two a piece.

In just her second game this season, Costello has already become a cornerstone for the Tigers offense as she leads the team in goals with five after scoring three against Eagle Valley earlier in the week.

The Tigers double-digit loss to the Huskies moves the team to 0-2 on the season.

Summit will now have a week of practice to prepare before the team takes on the 1-0 Aspen Skiers from Breckenridge on Thursday, March 24 at 4 p.m.