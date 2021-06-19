Tigers girls track team wins final meet of season

Summit senior Bryton Ferrari competes in the long jump at the Joe Shields Invitational at West Grand High School in Kremmling on Friday.

Photo by Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

The Summit High School varsity girls track and field team concluded their season Friday, June 18, with a victory in the 13-school Joe Shields Invitational at West Grand High School in Kremmling.

The Tigers were led to the victory by Emily Koetteritz’s win in the 100-meter hurdles (17.6 seconds) and Mia Guadagnoli’s win in the 300-meter hurdles (54.01).

In total, the Tigers had eight top-three finishes. In the 800-meter medley, Shannon Reed, Cami Davis, Sage Hanks and Sierra Durloo ran to a second-place time of 2:11.01. In the 4X100 meter relay Jackson, Reed, Olyvia Snyder and Bryton Ferrari ran to a second-place time of 55.31. Snyder also ran to second place in the 400-meter dash (1:02.69). Koetteritz joined Guadagnoli in the top-three of the 300-meter hurdles (55.76). In the 200-meter dash Jackson raced to third with a time of 30.44. In the triple jump Koetteritz’s distance of 30 feet, 11.2 inches was good enough for runner-up.

“The girls win, that was exciting,” Tigers head coach Kristy McClain said. “We didn’t necessarily expect it, all of those high placements. Even an eighth place really adds up quickly.”

McClain said Guadagnoli, a freshman, had a feeling when she crossed the finish line in the 300 hurdles that she had done enough to win her first high school meet.

“When she came across the line I was right over there, and she walked up and she said, ‘I think I won,’” McClain said. “We knew it was close at the end but, sure enough, she had.”

McClain said Guadagnoli in years to come should be a force in both sprints and hurdling events. As for Koetteritz — who McClain said still has a chance to qualify for next week’s state meet in the 100-meter hurdles — the coach said her victory was thanks to her hard work all season to perfect her form.

“This was her personal best last night and the icing on the cake for her this season,” McClain said.

The Tigers boys team had several winners as well, including a victory in his swan song for senior Sam Burke. Burke’s time of 5:15.91 in the 1,600-meter run earned him a victory in his final race.

“It was a wonderful way to end his high school track-and-field career,” McClain said. “He, like so many others, worked hard for four years and really has tried to improve every race. To go out with that gold medal — he’s very deserving of it.”

Tigers star athlete Cam Kalaf not only won the high jump at 6 feet Friday, he also added a victory in the long jump at 18 feet, 7 inches.

“He’s a wonderfully hard worker,” McClain said. “I wish I would have him for a few more years. We’re happy he came out for his senior year. He deserves to go to the state meet.”

Summit senior Corey Johnson — the other team member, along with Kalaf, in line to compete at the state meet in Lakewood next weekend — won both the discus (140 feet, 4 inches) and shot put (40 feet, 6 inches) Friday. McClain said as of Saturday morning Kalaf is currently rated ninth in state 4A in the high jump while Johnson is eighth in the discus and 24th in the shot put. The Colorado High School Activities Association will announce state meet qualifiers on Monday.

Other Tigers to finish in the top three Friday in West Grand included Cam Fox’s third place in the 110-meter hurdles (17.59) and Aidan Collins’ second place in the 300-meter hurdles (46.04) in only his maiden attempt at the event. Collins also teamed up with Kalaf, Liam Dalzell and Theo Preus to earn a third-place time of 47.94 in the 4×100 meter relay.

In the triple jump, Summit’s Landon Cunningham earned second with a distance of 32 feet, 2.25 inches.

The boys team in total earned 104 points for second place, behind meet champion West Grand’s 108.5 points. The boys achieved that without two of their top runners, who opted to compete at the St. Vrain meet in Longmont. Tigers sophomore Dom Remeikis opted out of racing due to an illness while sophomore Zach McBride finished the course in 4:45.03 for a 3-second personal record.

“That was a really, really great race,” McClain said.