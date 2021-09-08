Tigers senior leads Summit golfers to 7th place at Vail Golf Club

Ranger Stone hits off the tee box for the Summit High School varsity golf team during an Aug. 17 tournament at Basalt. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Stone scored 10th overall with a team-low score of 78 at Vail Golf Club.

Summit High School golf/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School varsity golf team placed seventh of 17 teams at Tuesday’s Vail Mountain School tournament at Vail Golf Club.

Tigers senior Ranger Stone led the team with a low round of 78 strokes on the 18-hole course.

Tigers assistant coach Adam Rapps said Stone opted to hit his 3-wood, not a driver, off the tee box on the majority of holes.

“Which goes to show you how long he can hit with just his 3-wood,” Rapps said. “He hit every fairway, which is what we are trying to teach the kids: how to play your shot to the fairway. You don’t always have to hit a driver.”

Rapps said Stone rode a consistent round void of a single birdie to the team-low of 78 — good enough for 10th overall out of 85 players — on the par-71 course for a round of 7-over par. The coach added that Stone’s ability to lead the team despite only playing the sport for a couple of years is a testament to his mature, poised approach to the fickle game.

“It’s amazing to see a guy who’s only been playing for two years doing what he’s doing,” Rapps said. “He has a great, calm attitude. He takes it one hole at a time, and he doesn’t get ahead of himself.”

Rapps said Tigers sophomore Carter Gillett is another player who brings a consistent poise to each varsity round he plays. Gillett on Tuesday carded two birdies in a row on the back nine for the first time in his varsity career.

Gillett tied with senior Zach Carleton for the second-best Summit score, each finishing with 83s on their scorecards. The top three individual scores count toward the team’s overall score.

Ahead of three tournaments next week, for which Tigers head coach Ryne Scholl will return, Rapps said the Tigers coaches hope Summit can see more guys play consistent and break into the low 80s and 70s. Next week’s tournaments begin with a trip Monday, Sept. 13, to the Yampa Valley Golf Club in Craig before heading Tuesday, Sept. 14, to Haymaker Golf Course in Steamboat Springs. The Tigers will then return home for the Summit Tigers tournament at Keystone Resort on Sept. 16. Regionals are scheduled for Sept. 20-21 at The Club at Cobble Creek in Montrose. The state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 4-5 at City Park in Denver.

“We were a couple of bad holes away from coming in fourth place Tuesday,” Rapps said. “It comes down to a team effort. They want to play as a team. They don’t just want one or two guys playing well. They want everyone playing well.”