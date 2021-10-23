Tigers shine bright on senior night, shut out Battle Mountain

The Summit High Tigers huddle together after their win against Battle Mountain Friday, Oct. 22

Kerri Elam/Courtesy Photo

The Summit High Tigers football team gave a proper send-off for the team’s 11 seniors in their last home game against the Battle Mountain Huskies on Friday, Oct. 22.

The Tigers dominated all night, shutting out the Huskies across all four quarters. The Tigers, on the other hand, put up 47 points, the team’s second best offensive effort of the season behind only a 56-0 victory over Skyview High School on Sept. 3.

“We came out with a vengeance,” head coach James Wagner said. “We knew going into this game how much we wanted to win this game for our seniors on senior night.”

The Tigers put that vengeance on display from the opening kickoff, when they executed an onside kick to steal the first possession of the game away from the visiting Huskies. This set the Tigers up for a touchdown scoring drive and an early 7-0 lead.

“That really set the tone for the rest of the game,” Wagner said.

Summit quickly got the ball back and put together another strong offensive drive. This one ended in another touchdown with senior center Graham Kalaf lining up in the backfield for a two-yard rushing score.

The Tigers continued to pour it on in the first half, as they scored 33 unanswered points before it was time to make the jog to the locker rooms for halftime.

The Tigers didn’t let up in the second half, scoring two more touchdowns to put an exclamation point on senior night and beat the Huskies 47-0.

“It was a great night for our seniors overall,” Wagner said. “Graham Kalaf played a heck of a game, KJ Slaugh played great defensively and Aidan Collins rounded things out for the night with three touchdowns.”

Collins, a senior, scored all three of his touchdowns through receptions from junior quarterback Jack Schierholz. Collins also rounded out what could be his last home game in a Tigers uniform with an interception on the defensive side of the ball.

Aidan Collins run into the endzone for one of his three touchdown receptions against Battle Mountain on Oct. 22.

Kerri Elam/Courtesy Photo

After a loss at Palisade last week, the win against Battle Mountain moves the team one step closer to making the 2021 state football playoffs, which the Tigers haven’t been to in 15 years.

“We are just taking it one day at a time,” Wagner said. “We know the playoffs are right in front of us, but none of that happens unless we win (against) Eagle Valley first.”

Summit improved to 5-3 overall and has a 2-1 record in 3A Central West league play. Summit will travel to Eagle Valley next Friday, Oct. 29, for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Tigers will then finish the regular season at Steamboat Springs on Nov. 5.