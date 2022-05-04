Tigers shutout Coal Ridge, 3-0, ahead of senior night game

After a challenging slate of games last week, the Summit Tigers girls soccer team began the last week of its season with a win over Coal Ridge on Tuesday, May 3.

The Tigers put up a goal fairly early in the game when Katy Clapp fed Ella Snyder a pass to give the Tigers 1-0 lead.

In the second half, the Tigers continued to play tough, scoring two more goals while goalie Sarah Pappas made several incredible saves.

The goals for the Tigers in the second half came from Olyvia Snyder, off an assist from Kelley Duffy, and sophomore America Arvizo off a Maggie Barggren assist.

Summit’s two goals in the second half allowed the team to play some underclassmen, which allowed them to get some varsity-level experience against a tough Coal Ridge team.

At the end of regulation, the Tigers were awarded a 3-0 win over the Titans.

Head coach Jotwan Daniels was impressed by the underclassman, like Arvizo, who happened to score her first goal of the season.

“It was a really solid game,” Daniels said. “I love how all three of our goals were assisted meaning that it was a team effort. We do it together, and that is the way I like to see it going into the final two games.”

Summit will host Glenwood Springs on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. for senior night and Palisade on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. for the team’s season finale.