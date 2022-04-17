Tigers track and field team notch several top performances at Demon Invitational

Lucas Sudduth runs in the boy's 1600-meter run at the Runner's Roost of Fort Collins Invitational on March 26. Sudduth recently placed 12th overall in the 1600-meter run at the Demon Invitational on Saturday, April 16.

Michael Hagen/Courtesy photo

On the weekend heading into spring break, the Summit High School track and field team sent a smaller squad to the Demon Invitational hosted by Glenwood Springs on Saturday, April 16.

Despite having fewer athletes compete at the meet, the Tigers still found a way to have several noteworthy performances against a field consisting mostly of other Western Slope League teams.

The Tigers best performances of the day occurred in the the boys hurdles where Cam Fox ran an impressive race in the 110-meter hurdles to place second in a time of 17.22 seconds while Aidan Collins also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 45.96 seconds.

Fox raced alongside Collins in the 300-meter hurdles and placed fourth overall.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Collins put his football speed on full display as he sprinted to a time of 11.94 seconds which was enough for him to place seventh overall in the event.

Collins also competed in the boys 4×100-meter relay which featured Michael Cheek, Liam Dalzell and Jack Schierholz. The relay team came close to resetting the school record, which the team broke earlier this season, but came up short to run a time of 46.64 seconds for seventh place.

In the distance events, Adaline Avery and Lucas Sudduth led the way for the Tigers in the 1600-meter run. Avery registered a time of 6 minutes and 16.97 seconds for seventh place in the girls race while Sudduth ran 5:26 for 12th place in the boys race.

Ella Hagen ran in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run where she was able to place in both. In the 400-meter dash Hagen registered a time of 1 minute, 4.91 seconds for fourth place and in the 800-meter run, she ran 2:20.95 for third place.

Both were impressive performances from Hagen as she does not run those events on a regular basis.

Senior Emily Koetteritz rounded out the performances by the Tigers in the girls hurdles.

In the 100-meter hurdles Koetteritz placed two places shy from scoring points for the Tigers girls team as she placed 10th in a time of 19.77 seconds.

Koetteritz bounced back in the 300-meter hurdles, recording a time of 49.77 seconds for fourth place.

The Tigers will be back in action April 26 when the team competes in the Husky Invitational hosted by Battle Mountain High School.