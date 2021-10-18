Tigers volleyball defeats Beetdiggers for 1st win of the season

Kayla Hanson keeps the ball in play with a bump during the Summit High School Tigers' match against the Eagle Valley Devils on Sept. 20 at Summit High School in Breckenridge. The Tigers beat the Brush Beetdiggers, 2-0, Saturday, Oct. 16, for their first win of the season.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Coming into the weekend tournament hosted by Battle Mountain, the Summit High School girls volleyball team had failed to record a single win this season. In fact, the Tigers had won only three sets in the 12 games they have played since the start of the season in late August.

In other words, the Tigers were starving for a win as they entered the tournament weekend Friday, Oct. 15.

The Tigers lost their first three matches Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16, against Vail Mountain, Aspen and Durango, failing to record a single set in the best-two-out-of-three matches. However, in their last match of the tournament, the Tigers finally found some success as they beat the Brush Beetdiggers two sets to none.

The win for the Tigers makes the team 1-15 overall, but they still remain winless in league play. The Tigers will look to continue their success as they enter their last three matches of the season. The Tigers will face Kennedy High School at home Thursday, Oct. 21, before playing their last two league games the following week.