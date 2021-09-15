Tigers volleyball drops a pair of league games

The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team practices last month at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Photo by John Hanson

The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team fell to 0-5 on the season with a pair of losses Friday, Sept. 10, at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum.

The Tigers opened a double-header versus Palisade before a nightcap game versus Glenwood Springs. The teams played one another at Eagle Valley due to construction in Glenwood Canyon.

Summit lost in straight sets to Palisade 25-17, 25-15 and 25-12. Tigers head coach Lex Zangari said the team struggled with confidence versus the Bulldogs. Despite the struggles, Zangari said recent sophomore junior varsity call-up Karlyn Frazier played well at the middle position.

Following the loss to Palisade, Zangari said the team spoke before the Glenwood Springs game about staying invested mentally and reducing errors. Against the Demons, Summit lost the first two sets 25-18 and 25-20 before winning its first set of the season 25-22. In the fourth and final set, Glenwood won 25-15.

“They saw what they can do and what it takes to pull out a win,” the coach said about the third-set victory. “It’s a good turning point for us.”

Zangari said Summit’s biggest asset in the Glenwood game was its defense led by Frazier and sophomore Hannah Crowe. The coach said sophomore Ella Snyder, senior Emily Koetteritz, senior Riley Gallen and senior Kayla Hanson also played solid defense to put pressure on Glenwood.

Summit will next play at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in a homecoming game vs. Eagle Valley at Summit High School in Breckenridge.