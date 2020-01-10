Times change for Summit High hockey weekend games
Friday game 5:30 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.
The times have changed for this weekend’s two-game homestand for the Summit High School varsity hockey team’s pair of games versus Crested Butte.
Friday evening, the game time has been bumped up to 5:30 p.m. Saturday night’s game has been bumped back and will take place at 7 p.m. Both games are scheduled for Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge.
The Tigers’ current record stands at 4-3 and they’ll be looking to bounce back from a 5-2 loss on the road last weekend at Mullen. Crested Butte enters the weekend with a 5-3 record.
